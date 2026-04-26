Charles Schwab Aktie

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WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055

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26.04.2026 13:43:00

This Is What Happens When You Allocate 1% of Your Portfolio to Crypto, According to Charles Schwab

When it comes to investing in crypto, most investors focus on a single factor: future return. They want to know how high a crypto can go, and how soon. They might be willing to invest in highly speculative cryptocurrencies, as long as they have the potential to skyrocket in value.But as Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) -- which offers crypto investing to clients and is getting ready to launch Schwab Crypto™ -- outlines in a new report, how much you allocate to crypto can dramatically reshape the risk/reward profile of your portfolio. Even a relatively tiny 1% allocation to crypto could have an outsize impact on the performance of your overall portfolio. That has huge implications if you are planning to invest in crypto this year. Let's be honest here. When it comes to risk and reward, most investors assume that if a particular asset accounts for a certain percentage of a portfolio's value, then it must account for the same percentage of that portfolio's overall risk. But that simply isn't the case, as Charles Schwab makes clear in its report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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