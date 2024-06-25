|
25.06.2024 13:29:00
This is Who Owns the Most Apple Stock. Hint: It's Not Tim Cook.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has rallied roughly 22% over the last three months thanks to strong earnings and excitement surrounding artificial intelligence initiatives. The company's most recent annual DEF14A filing, which shows how many shares of stock large investors own, shows that CEO Tim Cook's stock position is worth more than $690 million. But at least one other person owns far more Apple stock.As of Apple's most recent public filing, board chairman Ari Levinson owned more than 4.59 million shares of the company's stock. This position means that he holds more shares of Apple stock directly than any other individually listed shareholder. For comparison, Tim Cook owned a little over 3.28 million shares of his company's stock per the most recent disclosure. But another high-profile money man may have an even bigger Apple stake. When Apple published its DEF14A showing institutional ownership as of Jan. 31, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and its CEO Warren Buffett owned 915.6 million shares of the company's stock. Even after a subsequent disclosure filing from Berkshire showed that it sold roughly 116 million Apple shares in this year's first quarter, Buffett's company still held roughly 790 million shares of the iPhone maker's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
