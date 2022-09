This Is Why AMD and Nvidia Are Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and how the United States government has recently imposed a new license requirement for specific products, effective immediately, for any future exports to China and Russia. Nvidia has already informed investors of the potential harm this can cause to its revenue. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Sept. 1, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 1, 2022.Continue reading