28.02.2022 12:00:00
This Is Why Moderna May Crush Its Vaccine Rivals
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has established itself as a coronavirus vaccine leader. But the company also aims to take significant market share in the prevention of other respiratory diseases. And one of those areas is overflowing with competition. I'm talking about the flu vaccine market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made available nine flu vaccines -- made by six different companies -- for the most recent flu season.But Moderna has one big advantage. This has to do with the way Moderna's vaccine works -- and the plan the company has to make it stand out from the competition. Let's take a closer look at why Moderna may crush rivals in the flu vaccine market -- and eventually the respiratory vaccine market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
