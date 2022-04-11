|
11.04.2022 16:00:00
This Is Why Nike Could Win Over the Long Term
If you're a sports fan, you're probably used to seeing the Nike (NYSE: NKE) logo on the clothing of your favorite athletes. But Nike also has become a household name for the rest of us who like sports or fashion and comfortable clothing and shoes.Nike shares have awarded investors over time. The stock has climbed more than 300% over the past decade. But Nike's earnings and share price gains aren't over. The following two charts help explain why this sportwear giant could win over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!