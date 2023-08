This Is Why Nu Holdings Is the Only Fintech Stock I Own

One of the fastest-growing names in the fintech space is showing no signs of slowing down. Brazil's Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) -- the parent company of Latin American digital financial services provider Nubank -- posted its second-quarter results after Tuesday's market close. It was another blowout performance. There are plenty of quality fintech stocks out there, but most of the stateside leaders are trading near their 52-week lows. Growth has decelerated dramatically at Block (NYSE: SQ), despite the popularity of Cash App. Revenue gains have clocked in with single-digit increases in five of the past six quarters at PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The fintech leaders of just a couple of years ago are now trading as laggards. The disruptors are being disrupted. Thankfully for Nu investors, it's still disrupting. The stock is approaching fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday. The stock has now doubled in 2023, a sharp contrast to Block and PayPal, which are somehow trading lower this year despite the generally rallying market. Let's see what makes Nu so special relative to the not-so-"Nu" iconic names in fintech. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel