|
06.05.2022 23:52:04
This Is Why Oatly Group Stock Fell 29% Last Month
Shares of oat milk company Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell by 28.9% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Not only did the company greatly underperform the S&P 500 for the month, it's down close to 90% from the all-time high it hit in June, not long after its May 2021 IPO. Considering how much it has already fallen, shareholders are likely relieved that Oatly stock hasn't continued to drop in May. It's flat so far this month, even though its recently announced financial results for the first quarter missed analysts' expectations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!