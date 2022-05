This Is Why Oatly Group Stock Fell 29% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oat milk company Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell by 28.9% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Not only did the company greatly underperform the S&P 500 for the month, it's down close to 90% from the all-time high it hit in June, not long after its May 2021 IPO. Considering how much it has already fallen, shareholders are likely relieved that Oatly stock hasn't continued to drop in May. It's flat so far this month, even though its recently announced financial results for the first quarter missed analysts' expectations.Continue reading