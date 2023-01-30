This Isn't a Typo: RED Mountain Resort, a hidden gem in the Southeast Kootenays, sees a record breaking sell-out with The Crescent, a $46 million, 102 unit condominium project

Noting an unprecedented sell-out, RED Mountain Resort's real estate project points to the adventurous and shifting desires of today's buyers.

ROSSLAND, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Red Development Company, the real estate division of RED Mountain Resort (RED), in conjunction with ACE Project Marketing Group (ACE), recently reported the sell-out of the resort's latest real estate offering during the season opening of the slopes. On offer was The Crescent at RED, a collection of 102 homes, ranging from studio to one bedrooms and lofts featuring a prime ski in – ski out location. Howard Katkov, CEO of RED, and Don Thompson, RED President, first conceived of bringing the smaller urban living model to the alpine slopes in January 2021. ACE coined the concept as "everything you need and nothing you don't", identifying the opportunity in these modern alpine flats found in the epicentre of this vibrant and unique RED neighbourhood, a frequently noted "best kept secret" and Top 10 ski destination in North America.

RED Mountain Resort, a hidden gem in the Kootenays, sees a record breaking sell-out with a 102 unit condominium project.

"This success not only validates that four-season real estate is alive and well but puts RED in the centre of the universe as a great place to invest, whether as a primary home or a vacation home," says Howard Katkov. An important component was ensuring that the price point for The Crescent was accessible to locals and those who know and love the destination. With prices starting mid $300s – an excellent price when converted to USD – and with an achievable 5% deposit down, The Crescent at RED was easily one of the best value propositions in real estate for one of the best ranked ski resorts in North America. Not surprisingly, over 50% of the Crescent buyers were from the United States, spurred on by the extraordinary lifestyle and value offered by The Crescent, but also the new sparsity of Canadian property available to foreign buyers.

To understand the success of The Crescent, ACE sent Tarynn Liv Parker, an Oakwyn Realty Okanagan Realtor and lifestyle commentator, to freshly experience a week of skiing at RED, testing out the promise of "The Good Life" offered at Rossland B.C.

"These were the best turns of my life. I met so many locals ready to share advice for both on and off-the-mountain experiences." says Tarynn, a lifetime skier. Each person has this palpable pride for their community, that makes everyone a super host. My two days of touring and skiing with Howard, the visionary of RED showed me that he is the beating RED heart of this mountain, a living example of the ski resort's ethos. He's intrinsically connected to everyone's experience here because he wants everyone to enjoy one of the last remaining authentic mountain experiences in North America. RED has this uncanny ability to stop you in your tracks with its beauty and culture, while at the same time having you ask yourself is this place for real.

Unassumingly dressed for function, not for fashion, is Howard's way, and so it is for every local I saw here. How to turn heads at RED is by making awesome turns, not by sporting a designer tuque. Après at the mountain base starts at Rafters in the lodge and carries on with a second round five minutes away in town, at Rossland Beer Co. The locals tell me about the summers here, and how the place transforms itself into the top mountain biking destination in Canada, 'maybe' rivaled by Squamish. I'll admit, I shed a few tears under my goggles as I skied in on my last run," recalls Tarynn.

A place of contrasts. Rossland was founded in the late 1800s during the gold rush, and that miner's grit was never lost. Rossland has produced the most national winter athletes to come out of any city in Canada, not to mention the oldest ski pub, for those looking for a non-podium reward for some awesome slope time. This community's drive for world class skiing may have the oldest history in Western Canada, but its future-thinking ingenuity is what got it the most significant terrain expansion in the last decade. What does that mean to a visitor or resident? Short or no line-ups and fresh powder until the last chair. Like cat skiing without the cat, and unlike any other ski resort of its size and caliber in North America.

"This is no Disneyland. You can't fake this place. You can't even make this place. Most of RED's history was as a ski club for the people of Rossland that dates back to the late 1800s. In nearly 20 years of ownership, we've managed to grow this resort slowly and thoughtfully without disenfranchising the community of Rossland. We have a fiduciary duty not only to our shareholders, but to the community who is so integral to who we are.", says Howard.

Maria Peters, COO at ACE Project Marketing Group and Project Director of The Crescent At RED comments, "Although our relationship with RED Resort goes back a long way, it feels like it is just beginning. With over 900 living units yet to be built at RED, we've got a lot in store for the future of home ownership opportunities.". Howard and the RED team carry their 'adventure-seeking, authentic experience only, please' kind of vibe into how they are planning the future homes, lifestyle and legacy of this historic town that's got a big future."

To learn more about future opportunities to own at RED, click here ownatred.com

About Ace Project Marketing Group: With a proven record of multiple project sell-outs representing over $700,000,000 in sales, ACE currently has projects in the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Kootenays with a special focus on master-planned communities and destination real estate marketing. Their combined and diverse experiences bring a multifaceted approach to project marketing and sales, ensuring both their developer clients and buyers receive exceptional service.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-isnt-a-typo-red-mountain-resort-a-hidden-gem-in-the-southeast-kootenays-sees-a-record-breaking-sell-out-with-the-crescent-a-46-million-102-unit-condominium-project-301732692.html

SOURCE Ace Project Marketing Group