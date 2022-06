This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. While some investors may not truly understand the significance, I believe this is a massive step for the company. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets.Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas. It now splits its business into four divisions: Gaming, data center, professional visualization, and automotive and robotics. That said, is Nvidia's stock a buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading