This Just In: Mobilitie Launches Wireless Network at Historic CBS News Bureau

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS News' flagship show "Face the Nation" has been broadcast from the same studio in the CBS News Washington D.C. Bureau for over 50 years, and now the iconic news desk is adding premium wireless connectivity within its hallowed walls. Mobilitie, the nation's largest privately-owned wireless infrastructure firm, is deploying a future-ready wireless network for CBS Studios so they can work and research without interruption no matter where they are in the classic brick building.

As a landmark property for CBS, the M Street bureau symbolizes the rich history of news-gathering for the network and Mobilitie's wireless network is a testament to its drive to stay as connected and agile as possible. As the primary news source for millions of Americans, CBS requires seamless, uninterrupted connectivity. Mobilitie brings its experience and knowledge from deploying networks in the most complex environments to make sure the news source remains connected.

"We are proud to bring enhanced connectivity to CBS Studios on M Street. As a trusted news source, CBS requires a robust network, and it is Mobilitie's priority to work closely with ownership to efficiently deploy a system that inspires confidence," said Tracy McMahon, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

From commercial real estate and sports stadiums to city-wide systems, Mobilitie has designed and deployed the most capable networks in the country, and as the industry leader, Mobilitie continues to provide solutions that exceed our clients' and partners' expectations.

For more information on in-building wireless solutions, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-just-in-mobilitie-launches-wireless-network-at-historic-cbs-news-bureau-300957851.html

SOURCE Mobilitie