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WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
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26.04.2026 21:36:00
This Key Roth Conversion Move Could Save You Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
If you have your retirement savings in a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan, you'll eventually have to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs). But those can be a huge hassle.Not only can RMDs raise your taxable income and push you into a higher bracket than you want to be in, but they can also have other consequences. They could mean being taxed on your Social Security benefits and having to pay more for Medicare.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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