24.04.2023 12:25:00

This Latest Move by Roku Should Have Cable Operators Shaking in Their Boots

As the undisputed leader of streaming platforms, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once a Wall Street darling. But the combination of slowing growth, a pullback in marketing spending, and fears regarding a potential recession have sent investors running for the exits, concerned that the company's best days are in the rearview mirror.Yet Roku just made a move that could put another nail in the coffin of cable TV and return the streaming pioneer to its former glory, reigniting its growth, and positioning the company for future success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cable Corporation of India Ltd Dematerialisedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cable Corporation of India Ltd Dematerialisedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roku Inc. 52,01 -2,97% Roku Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen