|
24.04.2023 12:25:00
This Latest Move by Roku Should Have Cable Operators Shaking in Their Boots
As the undisputed leader of streaming platforms, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once a Wall Street darling. But the combination of slowing growth, a pullback in marketing spending, and fears regarding a potential recession have sent investors running for the exits, concerned that the company's best days are in the rearview mirror.Yet Roku just made a move that could put another nail in the coffin of cable TV and return the streaming pioneer to its former glory, reigniting its growth, and positioning the company for future success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cable Corporation of India Ltd Dematerialisedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cable Corporation of India Ltd Dematerialisedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roku Inc.
|52,01
|-2,97%