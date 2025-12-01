:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
01.12.2025 12:53:00
This Latin American E-Commerce Stock Could Be Worth $500 Billion in 10 Years
Many investors are biased toward stocks in their home country, especially the U.S. And who could fault them? The U.S. market has done phenomenally well over the last 40 to 50 years, producing huge winners for people who owned the likes of Microsoft and Apple, among many other stocks.But as we sit here today in late 2025, the U.S. stock market is trading at a premium average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) versus the rest of the world. And yet, some overseas stocks could now provide a great value to investors.Consider MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Shares of the Latin American e-commerce powerhouse have underperformed over the last five years, and it now trades at a discount when compared to its long-term potential. Here's why the stock -- with its current market cap of $100 billion -- could be worth $500 billion in 10 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
