26.07.2024 11:12:00
This Legendary Wall Street Billionaire Is Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead
Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller is widely considered one of the greatest investors in American history. He made a name for himself in 1992 when he earned $1 billion betting against the British pound. Druckenmiller also ran Duquesne Capital Management between 1980 and 2010, a hedge fund that returned 30% annually over three decades without a single down year.While Druckenmiller no longer manages money for clients, he does manage his own fortune through Duquesne Family Office, so investors can still follow his portfolio. Druckenmiller made the following trades during the first quarter.Investors should not interpret Druckenmiller's trades to mean Nvidia is a bad investment. The chipmaker still ranks among his largest holdings, but he did trim the position while adding to Microsoft and Arista. Here's what investors should know about those companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
