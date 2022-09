This Lesser-Known Cloud Computing Company Is Primed for a Turnaround. Is It Time To Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) dazzled investors in its latest earnings report. The cloud stock jumped 29% on Thursday as the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth quarter.Though annual contract value (ACV) billings increased 10% to $193.2 million, revenue actually fell 1% to $385.5 million due to the timing of contracts and supply chain delays with its server partners. That top-line number was still much better than estimates at $354.9 million as contract renewals in the quarter were strong, and it actually faced fewer supply chain issues than expected.On the bottom line, its loss per share narrowed from $0.26 to $0.17, compared to estimates for a per-share loss of $0.38. And Nutanix posted positive free cash flow (FCF) of $23.2 million, compared to a loss of $42.2 million in the quarter a year ago. The company finished the year with an FCF profit of $18.5 million -- its first year with positive free cash flow since 2018.Continue reading