This Lesser-Known Way to Save for Retirement Could Result in Major Tax Savings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason retirement savers are commonly advised to sock money away in an IRA or 401(k) plan. These accounts offer different tax breaks designed to make it easier to build up a nest egg.But there's a lesser-known account you can use to stash money away for retirement. And it offers more tax breaks than traditional or Roth IRAs and 401(k)s.If you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan that meets the right requirements, you might be eligible to save in a health savings account (HSA). And it pays to do so, because you'll not only get a chance to grow retirement savings, but also reap a world of tax breaks in the process.Continue reading