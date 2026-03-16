Life Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: 887904 / ISIN: US5321681018
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16.03.2026 18:43:06
This Life Sciences Supplier Has Plunged 50% in a Year, but One Fund Bought Up $28 Million More in Stock
On February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 2,252,202 shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), an estimated $27.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners increased its position in Avantor by 2,252,202 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $27.72 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end holding was 3,176,644 shares, worth $36.40 million. The value of the stake rose by $24.87 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.Avantor provides products and services for the life sciences, healthcare, and advanced technology industries. With a global footprint and a diverse product offering, the company supports complex research, development, and production workflows for its clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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