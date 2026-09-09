09.09.2026 10:48:01

This Little-Known AI Storage Stock Will Join the S&P 500 (Not Micron or Sandisk). History Says This Will Happen Next.

The artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out has created a tremendous need for memory and storage products. Micron Technology and Sandisk have benefited greatly for that demand, both in terms of revenue growth and share price appreciation. But there are other ways investors can play the memory and storage supercycle.

For instance, Everpure (NYSE:P) is a lesser-known company that designs enterprise storage solutions based on its proprietary DirectFlash technology. Its products have now been adopted by two of the five largest hyperscalers. And Everpure, through strong growth and financial stability, recently earned a place in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), a benchmark for the U.S. stock market.

Everpure will be added to the S&P 500 before the market opens on Sept. 21. History says this will happen next.

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