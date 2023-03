This Little-Known Market Could Be Key for Ford's Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It only takes one glance at Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) revenue breakdown to understand just how important North America is to the iconic automaker.The company's struggles overseas with Europe and China being inconsistently profitable have hindered the automaker's bottom line. That's what makes South America interesting, as the company has incrementally turned its operations in the little-known market to profitability for the first time in a decade.How has Ford succeeded in South America, and is the blueprint replicable in other overseas markets? If it is replicable, it could be one of Ford's most important strategies in the near term.