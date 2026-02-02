Save Aktie
WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
|
02.02.2026 19:00:00
This Little-Known Strategy for Combatting Social Security Garnishment Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars per Month
You're used to your Social Security payments coming like clockwork, maybe so much so that you don't even check your bank account to verify that the deposit came through each month. So when you get a letter from the Social Security Administration saying you've been overpaid and that the government will start withholding 50% of your checks, it's only natural to be alarmed.Fortunately, there are steps you can take to minimize how much you lose from future checks, or maybe even avoid garnishment altogether.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
