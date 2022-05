This Logistics Leader Could Be the Perfect E-Commerce Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce stocks have gotten smashed this earnings season.Normally reliable names like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) have fallen sharply on earnings, with Amazon even reporting a modest decline in first-party sales. Etsy posted a decline in gross merchandise volume, and eBay and Wayfair both reported lower revenue.It's clear why the industry is running into a wall. The first quarter of 2021 was the last full period before COVID-19 vaccines were available to the general public in the U.S. In the second quarter, the economy began to "reopen" and consumers began to return to pre-pandemic habits like shopping in stores rather than online.