Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
02.11.2025 09:45:00

This Low-Priced Stock Has Amazon-Like Potential. Here's Why.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the best-performing stocks ever on the stock market. It has gained more than 230,000% since its first-day closing price, which means that if you'd invested $1,000 at that time, you'd have $2.3 million today.However, most investors won't be able to invest on the first day of an initial public offering (IPO), and today, hyped-up IPO stocks often soar before falling. The good news is, you don't have to invest at the IPO to see your investment skyrocket. If you'd invested $1,000 in Amazon stock five years after its IPO, you'd have $275,000 today. Not quite the same, but still an impressive gain.Amazon stock still has formidable opportunities today, but there are younger stocks that may have even more potential right now. Consider MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), a very Amazon-like stock that could deliver Amazon-like gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

31.10.25 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
31.10.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.10.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 211,75 -0,12% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost ziehen an
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Montag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen