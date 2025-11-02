Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.11.2025 09:45:00
This Low-Priced Stock Has Amazon-Like Potential. Here's Why.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the best-performing stocks ever on the stock market. It has gained more than 230,000% since its first-day closing price, which means that if you'd invested $1,000 at that time, you'd have $2.3 million today.However, most investors won't be able to invest on the first day of an initial public offering (IPO), and today, hyped-up IPO stocks often soar before falling. The good news is, you don't have to invest at the IPO to see your investment skyrocket. If you'd invested $1,000 in Amazon stock five years after its IPO, you'd have $275,000 today. Not quite the same, but still an impressive gain.Amazon stock still has formidable opportunities today, but there are younger stocks that may have even more potential right now. Consider MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), a very Amazon-like stock that could deliver Amazon-like gains.
