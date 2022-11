This Lucrative Revenue Stream for Coinbase Is Up 1,100% From Last Year and It Has Nothing To Do With Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) benefits from high prices of crypto assets and benefits from high trading volume. But according to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of the crypto market has plunged from about $3 trillion last year to just over $1 trillion right now. And according to Coinbase's own financial results for the third quarter of 2022, trading volume is down 51% year over year.With crypto values and trading volume down massively, one would expect Coinbase to be struggling. And while this business is facing headwinds, one lucrative revenue stream just jumped over 1,100% year over year and accounted for nearly 18% of Coinbase's third-quarter revenue. And most importantly, it's surprisingly sustainable growth.One of the strongest bear cases against Coinbase stock is its reliance on trading volume from retail traders. A whopping 88% of the company's nearly $7.4 billion in revenue in 2021 came from charging fees on transactions from retail traders. If trades become cheaper over time -- as they did with stocks -- then Coinbase's business would crumble, highlighting the necessity to diversify its income.