03.06.2022 17:00:00
This Luxury Brand is Firing on All Cylinders. Is It a Buy for Retail Investors?
While the Versace handbags and Jimmy Choo flats sold by Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) come with some hefty price tags, the parent company's stock is trading at bargain-bin levels.Capri has been a strong performer since the lows of March 2020, but began to sell off this March along with the broader market and fears that the war in Europe and lockdowns in China would hurt consumer demand in regions where the company has a strong presence.But Capri just reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2022, and and the company is firing on all cylinders -- growing revenue, earnings per share, and margins. Here's why Capri looks like a solid investment opportunity going forward. Continue reading
