|
08.05.2024 08:00:00
This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Now in the $2 Trillion Club
With the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in full force, investors continue to try and figure out ways to get a piece of the action. Luckily, you don't have to look very far.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), one of the world's most dominant enterprises, is at the forefront of this revolution. After it released 2024 first-quarter financials that were well-received by the market, shares continued their upswing. They are now up 59% in just the last 12 months.This leading internet company is now valued at more than $2 trillion. Let's take a closer look at its recent financials, attractive qualities, and the stock's valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
