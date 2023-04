This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is Jumping on a Multitrillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has an exceptional dividend track record. The leading utility has increased its payout each year for more than a quarter century. It has grown the dividend by nearly 10% annually since 2007. It should have plenty of fuel to continue growing its payout in the future. A potentially massive catalyst is the emerging green hydrogen sector. It represents a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity. NextEra recently revealed its first major potential project as it works toward capitalizing on this massive opportunity. NextEra Energy is joining forces with CF Industries (NYSE: CF) to develop a green hydrogen project to support the fertilizer maker's operations in Oklahoma. The companies have proposed building a jointly owned 100-megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant at CF Industries' Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma. NextEra Energy would power the plant by developing a 450 MW renewable-energy facility. The renewable-powered electrolyzer would split water into oxygen and hydrogen.