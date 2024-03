This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is Trading Close to a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation. Is It a Buy?

With artificial intelligence, gene-editing biotechnology, humanoid robots, and more, there are plenty of mind-blowing things to invest in these days. But boring businesses can make money for investors as well. And one of the most boring, surefire businesses out there is seasoning and spices giant McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC).McCormick reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2024 on March 26, and the market responded enthusiastically. Therefore, the stock isn't quite as good a deal as it was just days ago. However, shares still trade near a once-in-a-decade valuation by one important metric.It is one of the best dividend stocks in the world (more on that in a moment). And as of this writing, its dividend yield is about 2%. This means that for every $1,000 investment, shareholders can expect $20 in annual income. As the chart below shows, the dividend yield has been above 2% for a few months now, which is the first time it's been this high in almost a decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel