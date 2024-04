This Magnificent Growth Stock Has Tripled in the Past 5 Years: Should You Buy It Right Now?

The past few years have been anything but normal, with the pandemic, inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, and ongoing economic uncertainty at the top of investors' minds. This has made the business environment a unique one for executives to handle.Even tech- and internet-focused enterprises haven't been immune to the volatility. Take Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Its shares have been on a roller-coaster. The good news, though, is that this e-commerce stock has more than tripled since April 2019, crushing the broader Nasdaq Composite.So should you buy Shopify right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel