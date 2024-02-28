|
28.02.2024 14:30:00
This Magnificent Growth Stock Is Expecting Huge Sales Gains in 2024
Investors had high expectations heading into Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) fourth-quarter earnings update. They weren't disappointed. In mid-February, the e-commerce infrastructure specialist reported faster sales growth, surging cash flow, and a return to profitability in late 2023 following a tough run of losses through most of the last two years.There's even better news around Shopify's bright outlook for the year ahead. Let's look at that forecast, and why it might make this stock a great buy for growth investors.Shopify ended a good year on a very positive note. Transactions across its platform accelerated for a fourth consecutive quarter, improving to a 30% increase after adjusting for the sale of its logistics business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!