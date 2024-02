This Magnificent Growth Stock Is Expecting Huge Sales Gains in 2024

Investors had high expectations heading into Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) fourth-quarter earnings update. They weren't disappointed. In mid-February, the e-commerce infrastructure specialist reported faster sales growth, surging cash flow, and a return to profitability in late 2023 following a tough run of losses through most of the last two years.There's even better news around Shopify's bright outlook for the year ahead. Let's look at that forecast, and why it might make this stock a great buy for growth investors.Shopify ended a good year on a very positive note. Transactions across its platform accelerated for a fourth consecutive quarter, improving to a 30% increase after adjusting for the sale of its logistics business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel