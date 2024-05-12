|
12.05.2024 11:35:00
This Magnificent Nasdaq Growth Stock Is Down More Than 40% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation. If It Gets This 1 Thing Right, the Stock Could Soar.
Those who put $10,000 in the initial public offering (IPO) of coffee company Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) more than 30 years ago are millionaires today. In short, this has been an absolutely magnificent Nasdaq growth stock. However, this magnificent growth stock is now down more than 40% from its all-time high in 2021, which is one of the worst (and longest) pullbacks the stock has ever experienced.In hindsight, the impending pullback for Starbucks stock should have been obvious. After all, when it hit an all-time high in 2021, the stock was also trading at a decade-high price-to-sales (P/S) valuation of 6 -- that was easily 50% to 100% more than what was normal for this company, suggesting shares were overvalued at the time.SBUX PS Ratio data by YCharts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!