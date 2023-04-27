|
27.04.2023 12:45:00
This Magnificent Nasdaq Stock Is a Top Buy Following 23% Gains in 2023
Technology stocks have regained their mojo in 2023 amid cooling inflation and there are indications that the Federal Reserve could be looking to pause its increases in interest rates.These two factors weighed heavily on tech stocks last year as investors pulled their money out of richly valued companies and looked for safer investment pastures. However, the Nasdaq-100's jump of 18% this year shows that investors have regained confidence in the tech sector. What's more, history suggests that major stock indices such as the Nasdaq could head higher as the year progresses.That's why now looks like a good time for investors to buy shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a tech stock that has been in fine form this year. Here's a closer look at why the company is worthy of consideration.Continue reading
