This Magnificent Passive-Income Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Realty Income (NYSE: O) has done a magnificent job creating value for its shareholders over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered a 13.9% compound annual total return since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994. A big factor driving those returns is the company's steadily rising monthly dividend. Realty Income has increased that payment 124 times since going public, growing the payout at a 4.3% compound annual rate.The REIT's dividend currently yields around 6%. That attractive passive-income stream is one of the many factors that make it a screaming buy right now .