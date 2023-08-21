|
21.08.2023 11:36:00
This Magnificent Savings Plan Can Help Your Child Avoid Student Loan Debt and Plan for Retirement - at the Same Time
Given that the cost of college has risen consistently over the few past decades, it's not surprising to learn that the average federal student loan debt borrower today owes a whopping $37,338. If you want your child to avoid that fate, then you'll need to do the best job you can of saving for college. The more money you're able to sock away for your child's education, the less they'll need to borrow to fund their studies.Now when it comes to college savings plans, you have choices. A taxable brokerage account gives you the most flexibility with your money. But you may want to consider a 529 plan instead. Not only do 529 plans give you some tax savings in the course of building a college fund, but thanks to a new rule, they can also serve as a retirement plan to some degree.You don't get a federal tax break on the money you contribute to a 529 plan (though some states offer their own incentives). However, investment gains in a 529 plan can be taken tax-free. And withdrawals are tax-free provided that money is used to pay for qualified educational expenses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GCL New Energy Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GCL New Energy Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discover Financial Services
|85,12
|-0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltender Wochenstart: US-Börsen schließen mit gemischen Vorzeichen -- ATX rutscht knapp unter die Nulllinie -- DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie, frühe Gewinne konnten nicht gehalten werden. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der neuen Woche leicht aufwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche mit uneinheitlichen Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend abwärts.