This Magnificent Savings Plan Can Help Your Child Avoid Student Loan Debt and Plan for Retirement - at the Same Time

Given that the cost of college has risen consistently over the few past decades, it's not surprising to learn that the average federal student loan debt borrower today owes a whopping $37,338. If you want your child to avoid that fate, then you'll need to do the best job you can of saving for college. The more money you're able to sock away for your child's education, the less they'll need to borrow to fund their studies.Now when it comes to college savings plans, you have choices. A taxable brokerage account gives you the most flexibility with your money. But you may want to consider a 529 plan instead. Not only do 529 plans give you some tax savings in the course of building a college fund, but thanks to a new rule, they can also serve as a retirement plan to some degree.You don't get a federal tax break on the money you contribute to a 529 plan (though some states offer their own incentives). However, investment gains in a 529 plan can be taken tax-free. And withdrawals are tax-free provided that money is used to pay for qualified educational expenses.