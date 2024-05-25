|
25.05.2024 19:00:00
This "Magnificent Seven" Company Is Leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution, According to Goldman Sachs (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), most investors and Wall Street analysts use the "Magnificent Seven" stocks as a key barometer. There are good reasons for this.Microsoft has plowed billions of dollars into OpenAI -- the developer of ChatGPT. Moreover, demand for Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) can provide a good idea of where and how businesses are exploring AI-driven use cases.Nevertheless, investment bank Goldman Sachs sees a different member of the Magnificent Seven as the clear-cut winner of the AI revolution so far.
