28.01.2026 02:35:00
This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Has a Secret Weapon for 2026: Meet Optimus
The stuff of science fiction is quickly becoming reality. Iconic electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now making AI-controlled humanoid robots that will be available for purchase by the public before the end of 2027. That's what Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at this year's World Economic Forum, anyway. Just bear in mind the larger-than-life founder has significantly understated developmental timelines before.On the other hand, he's also got a penchant for eventually delivering. So, what's this new robot -- called Optimus -- all about?With two arms, two legs, and one head all attached to a torso, Optimus is clearly intended to do everything a human can do in the space that a human can occupy. Musk isn't envisioning them to serve as full-blown replacements, though, or provide replacement bodies (at least not yet). Rather, his vision is to instruct these robots to autonomously handle tasks that are boring, dangerous, or both to humans. Anticipated retail price? Between $20,000 and $30,000. We'll see.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
