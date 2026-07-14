The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
14.07.2026 18:00:00
This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is Underperforming the Market This Year but Could Prove to Be a Steal of a Deal Right Now
When investors think of top tech stocks, it's often the "Magnificent Seven" that come to mind. These are the most successful, valuable, and high-profile names in the sector. They have incredible growth prospects while being some of the safer stocks to own for the long haul.This year, however, has been a bit more challenging for the Magnificent Seven as investors have grown concerned about high spending on tech and artificial intelligence (AI). The spotlight isn't as much on growth as it is on return or investment, specifically when it comes to AI.There's one stock in the group that stands out the most today, not only for its relatively modest valuation but also because it may have the most upside: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!