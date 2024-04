This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Just Hit an All-Time High and Could Soar a Lot More, According to 4 Wall Street Analysts

Is the "magnificence" fading? Tesla's shares have plunged nearly 45% from their 52-week high. Apple stock is down nearly 15% from its recent high. Even Nvidia has retreated 10% from its peak.However, it's not all bad news for the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just hit an all-time high and could soar a lot more, according to four Wall Street analysts.It wasn't all that long ago that many investors had seemingly given up on Meta. In 2022, the company's earnings growth was anemic. Some viewed Facebook as yesterday's news with ByteDance's TikTok on the rise. Skepticism was high, to say the least, about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big bet on building the metaverse.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel