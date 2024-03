This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Just Hit an All-Time High for All the Right Reasons

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is part of the "Magnificent Seven," a term first used by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett to describe seven massive tech-focused companies. Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Amazon (which are also Magnificent Seven companies) have outperformed Microsoft so far this year. But Microsoft could be an even better buy going forward.On March 14, Microsoft reached a new intraday all-time high of $427.82 and a new record closing high of $425.22 before pulling back the following day after Adobe's weak guidance sent ripple effects throughout the tech industry.As the most valuable company in the world, Microsoft is the only company worth over $3 trillion, and its value alone now makes up a staggering 7.3% of the S&P 500 index, which is more than the entire materials, real estate, and utilities sectors combined!Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel