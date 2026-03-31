Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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31.03.2026 18:45:00
This Magnificent Software Stock Is Down 35%. Buy It Before It Sets a New All-Time High.
The weakness since November makes enough superficial sense. That's when the world began rethinking the actual value of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as most AI stocks' steep valuations. Now down 35% from its late-October peak, however, the sellers have arguably overshot their target when it comes to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). That means opportunity for you.Don't misunderstand. Microsoft shares may or may not have reached their ultimate bottom. They're likely closer to that low than not, though, and certainly destined to rebound to new record high sooner than later.Microsoft's artificial intelligence business is the key culprit behind the pullback. It's not doing as well as it seemingly should. Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot chatbot only boasts about 3% global market share, according to numbers from Statcounter. And, while it's faring better in North America with a share of around 6%, only a tiny fraction of any of these users are paying for the premium version of the otherwise free artificial intelligence offering. It's also conspicuously not gaining market share on this front.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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