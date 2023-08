This Magnificent Stock Could Be a Top Contender for the Trillion Dollar Club: Here's Why Investors Should Buy It Hand Over Fist.

Back in May, Nvidia became the first chipmaker to reach a trillion-dollar market cap. The rapid expansion of the AI market over the past year, which lit a fire under its data center GPU business, pushed it past that milestone.Nvidia's rapid growth prompted many investors to search for the next chipmaker that has a shot at joining the 12-zero club. However, Nvidia's closest competitors -- Intel and AMD -- only have a combined market cap of about $300 billion and face tough near-term challenges in the PC market. TSMC, the world's most advanced contract chipmaker, would still need to more than double its current market capitalization to reach $1 trillion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel