22.08.2023 11:15:00
This Magnificent Stock Could Be a Top Contender for the Trillion Dollar Club: Here's Why Investors Should Buy It Hand Over Fist.
Back in May, Nvidia became the first chipmaker to reach a trillion-dollar market cap. The rapid expansion of the AI market over the past year, which lit a fire under its data center GPU business, pushed it past that milestone.Nvidia's rapid growth prompted many investors to search for the next chipmaker that has a shot at joining the 12-zero club. However, Nvidia's closest competitors -- Intel and AMD -- only have a combined market cap of about $300 billion and face tough near-term challenges in the PC market. TSMC, the world's most advanced contract chipmaker, would still need to more than double its current market capitalization to reach $1 trillion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
