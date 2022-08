This Major Indicator Could Be Bad News for Peloton Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To say that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is facing a difficult time would be a huge understatement. The once-booming fitness stock is undergoing a major restructuring amid burgeoning costs and falling demand for its premium exercise equipment. And the stock, down 70% in 2022, trades for a record low price-to-sales ratio of less than one.In the company's latest quarterly report, there's a single data point that stands out in illustrating Peloton's worsening situation, and it could spell trouble for this consumer discretionary stock's future. In Peloton's most recent quarter, which ended June 30, the business reported average connected-fitness monthly churn of 1.41%. This is roughly double the previous quarter's churn rate of 0.75% and far greater than the 0.52% churn reported in the same quarter two years ago, during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading