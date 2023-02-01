|
01.02.2023 14:25:00
This Major Retailer Could Pose a Threat to Walgreens and CVS, and It's Not Walmart
One way for companies to bring more traffic to their stores is to provide services that customers can't get from an online retailer like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which could otherwise easily steal sales away from brick-and-mortar shops. Healthcare could provide such an opportunity, with CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) making moves in recent years to make it easier for customers to take care of common health issues at their pharmacies rather than having to go to a primary care provider.But there isn't a huge barrier to entry for a store to also offer healthcare services, and that can result in some intense competition. Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has gotten into the mix and has begun offering healthcare services at some of its stores. And that's not the only big retailer that CVS and Walgreens need to worry about.At more than 18,000 stores in the country, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is a major retailer that customers turn to when looking to save money on popular brands. It's a trusted neighborhood store that is now planning to give customers even more of a reason to visit -- to gain access to healthcare services.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CVS Health Corp
|78,61
|-2,32%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|34,36
|3,06%
|Walmart
|131,50
|0,14%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|8 890,00
|0,86%
