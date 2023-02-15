|
15.02.2023 01:46:20
This Major Social Media Platform Said To Be Planning An IPO Later This Year
Social media website Reddit reportedly plans to go public in the second half of 2023.What Happened: The company is preparing for the initial public offering while it waits for the market conditions to get better, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.Also waiting for the conditions to improve is the grocery delivery firm, Instacart, according to the report.Reuters reported Reddit did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.See Also: Reddit Is Going Public, Should You Buy ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
