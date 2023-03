This Major Streaming Service Is Both a Growth and a Value Stock. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We could be watching the beginning of a new Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). On the one hand, it's clear that the outsize growth we saw for most of the past decade is coming to an end. And on the other hand, with management's renewed focus on achieving financial strength, the business could be making a long-awaited turn to the positive. Consequently, right now, I think Netflix looks like both a growth and a value stock. Here's why it might be time to consider buying this top streaming company. Between 2012 and 2022, Netflix's revenue increased at a compound annual growth rate of 24.2%. During the same time, its subscriber base expanded from 30.4 million to 230.8 million today. Any way you look at it, this is phenomenal growth. And it helps explain why the stock soared 1,140% over the past decade, despite being down 53% from its all-time high (as of this writing). This long-term performance crushes the broader market. Continue reading