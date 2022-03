This Marijuana Stock Still Can't Catch a Good Buzz

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), the ambitous multi-state operator (MSO) marijuana company based in Illinois, saw its share price dive by nearly 8% on Wednesday. This was due to two factors -- a pricey acquisition, and the company's latest set of quarterly results. I'll tackle the deal (specifically the acquisition of peer Columbia Care) in another article; for now, let's take a gander at those fundamentals.For its fourth quarter of 2021, Cresco recorded $218 million, an all-time high for the period. That tally was up by 34% year-over-year, on the back of same-store sales that rose 28%.On the bottom line, Cresco remains unprofitable. On the bright side, its net loss narrowed considerably to $11.9 million from the year-ago shortfall of more than $41 million.