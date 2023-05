This Marine Biz Hit a Record Gross Margin Last Quarter. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) released earnings late last month, delivering a record gross margin and substantial top-line results for its fiscal second quarter (ended March 31). However, same-store sales dropped 13% during the period as consumer confidence stuttered.Let's scrutinize MarineMax's Q2 performance and future outlook to determine whether it's time to buy the dip on this consumer discretionary stock.Declaring itself "the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services," MarineMax serves many segments of the boating industry. From manufacturing and selling yachts to providing luxury yacht charters, the Clearwater, Florida-based company owns 78 dealerships and 57 marinas worldwide.