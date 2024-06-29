|
29.06.2024 21:00:00
This Market-Beating Stock Is a Beautiful Buy Right Now
Beauty and cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA)'s price action has been anything but pretty over the past six months. Slowing growth and slipping profit margins have caused the stock to falter; shares have fallen from nearly $600 to under $400 in just the past six months.Although the stock had reasons for slipping, the stock market often gets overzealous. There's a solid argument that Ulta Beauty's selling has gone too far, and shares are poised to rebound strongly. Here is why Ulta Beauty is a beautiful buy for investors right now.Beauty and cosmetics are cultural staples, not just in America, but worldwide. Ulta Beauty is the largest cosmetics retailer in the United States, with 1,395 stores and an e-commerce store. It sells tens of thousands of products from hundreds of brands. Ulta has also become a full-fledged brand; the company engages with customers through social media and loyalty programs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
