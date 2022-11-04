|
04.11.2022 22:00:00
This Market-Beating Tech Stock Is a Solid Bargain You Should Consider Now
Tech stocks have seen a heavy sell-off in 2022 amid rising interest rates and a macroeconomic slowdown, causing the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to slide 43% so far. But cybersecurity specialist Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) has shown remarkable resilience amid the downturn.Shares of Check Point are up 7% in 2022, driven by the stock's recent surge thanks to a solid set of third-quarter results released on Oct. 27, 2022. The cybersecurity company reported steady growth in its revenue and earnings last quarter, which allowed it to beat Wall Street's expectations. More importantly, Check Point's Q4 guidance turned out to be better than expected, which explains why investors gave a thumbs up to its results and the stock soared.Let's take a closer look at Check Point's quarterly performance and see why this cybersecurity stock could head higher.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!