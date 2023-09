This Market Could Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030 -- 2 Stocks to Buy Now

Innovation never sleeps in the healthcare sector. At the beginning of this year, there had never been a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Now , three companies have managed to earn approval in this area.The first was U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) followed soon after, in that order. The RSV vaccine market could be worth $10 billion by 2030, according to some estimates. Let's see why Pfizer and Sanofi are great picks to profit from this market. RSV causes cold-like symptoms and is relatively mild for most people. But for some, especially infants or older adults, it can cause serious health problems such as pneumonia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel