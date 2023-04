This Market Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong After World War II: Here's Where It Says Stocks Are Headed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past two years have been night-and-day different for investors. In 2021, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) endured no more than a 5% correction, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) being lifted to new highs.Meanwhile, in 2022, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered respective bear markets, with the three indexes delivering their worst full-year returns since the Great Recession. The growth-oriented Nasdaq was hit particularly hard, with the index losing a third of its value.